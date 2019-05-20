Saturday in the Park announces Abe Stage line-up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have named the line-up for the Abe Stage for Saturday in the Park.
Hard Rock’s Saturday in the Park announced Monday that the summer event will feature nine groups on the stage, including Matisyahu, Snow Tha Product and the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.
The line-up for the mainstage will be announced soon with the event taking place July 6 at Grandview Park.
Below is the full line-up of the Abe Stage for Saturday in the Park.
- Matisyahu
- Snow Tha Product
- TruFeelz
- Arson City
- Artificial Stars
- Brady Raps / Psychedelic Sidekick
- Gallivant
- Winter Wayfarer
- The Sioux City Conservatory Of Music