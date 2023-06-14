SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Less than three weeks remain until this year’s Saturday in the Park, and the full schedule for the Abe Stage is now available.

Armani White was announced as this year’s Abe Stage headliner alongside Cal Scruby as one of the other Abe Stage performances.

With the full schedule now available, additional Abe Stage performances include local acts such as Ghostcast, Sioux Sound Collective, and 4WORN NATION.

The full schedule can be found below.

12:15 p.m. – 4WORN NATION

1:00 p.m. – 7$QUAD

2:00 p.m. – Banana Cramps

3:00 p.m. – Gifo

4:00 p.m. – Ghostcat

5:00 p.m. – Nur-D

6:15 p.m. – The Irie

7:30 p.m. – Cal Scruby

9:15 p.m. – Armani White

10:20 p.m. – Sioux Sound Collective

The full lineup for the Main Stage has also been announced, but a schedule still has not been set. The full line-up includes headliner Earth, Wind & Fire, The War and Treaty, Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton, Dane Louis, Sand, and Winter Wayfarer.

Phyl Claeys and Mickey Lee will be performing the National Anthem.

There won’t just be music at the annual festival. The full list of food and art vendors for 2023 was recently announced. There is also the KCAU 9 Kid’s Zone which will feature inflatables, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, a balloon artist, and activities with the LaunchPad museum and the YMCA.

KCAU 9 is a sponsor of Saturday in the Park.