Santee Sioux Tribe members receive turkeys for Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner and a Siouxland tribe is making sure every one of their tribe members has a turkey for family dinner.

Each family in the Santee Sioux Tribe was given a free bird on Friday that was provided by the Native Youth Standing Strong Group, with a total of 225 turkeys given out.

A member of the tribe saying this donation can make a big impact around the holidays.

“Many members, really can’t afford to have a good meal nowadays, and they come from all over the city. It makes you feel pretty good that you do this for your people and for your relatives, help them to be healthy,” says Michael Gene John Sr., Santee Tribe.

The Native Youth Standing Strong organization brings together members of the Native American community, Sioux City School District, and community members from the tri-state area.