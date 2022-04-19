NIOBRARA, Neb. (KCAU) — The body of a missing Santee Sioux Nation woman has been found.

According to information provided by Kameron Runnels, the Vice Chairman for the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council, the missing woman’s body was discovered on the reservation on Monday. Runnels said he is unable to provide any further details at this time.

Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, had been reported missing on March 27.

According to Istanti News, a walk and prayer vigil will be held in remembrance of Wabasha at 5 p.m. Tuesday night. Attendees should gather at the entrance to Crazy Peak.