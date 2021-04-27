Santee man sentenced for baseball bat assault

SANTEE, Neb. (KCAU) — A Santee man was sentenced for hitting a person with a baseball bat in 2019.

According to a release, Kevin Campbell, 52, of Santee, was sentenced on Monday to 24 months’ imprisonment by Senior United States District Court Judge Joseph F. Bataillon. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release, Campbell will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

On September 14, 2019, Campbell approached the victim on the powwow grounds on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation. Campbell hit the victim in the arm with a baseball bat, fracturing the victim’s arm. The victim was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.



Campbell is an enrolled member of the Santee Sioux Indian Tribe.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Santee Sioux Nation Police Department.