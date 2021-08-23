Santee Community Schools moving to virtual learning for the week

SANTEE, Neb. (KCAU) — Santee Community Schools will be moving to virtual learning for a week due to the potential of a COVID outbreak in the community.

According to the school, starting August 24 until Monday, August 30, the school will be doing virtual learning through online platforms and packets. The school is going virtual as a proactive measure due to the potential of a COVID outbreak in the community.

The school said they will be returning to the regular school schedule on Tuesday, August 31. During this time, there will be no athletic practices until Monday evening, August 30 and all athletes will need to be screened before practicing.