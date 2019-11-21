Santa’s House to open at new Sioux City location

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The holidays continue to creep closer, and a Christmas tradition Siouxland kids love is just days away from opening their doors. Santa’s House is kicking off their holiday season Monday, November 25. This year it will be at a new location, 600 4th St. Suite #109, Sioux City. The doors will be open between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Admissions to Santa’s House is free. Children can visit with Santa, make holiday crafts, and listen to Christmas stories read by Mrs. Claus and the elves. For a small charge, visitors can have a picture taken with Santa and enjoy delicious treats from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen.

The community is invited to attend any of the following dates at Santa’s House:

Saturdays: December 7, 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sundays: December 8, 15 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesdays: December 10, 17 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursdays: December 12, 19 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Over the past 30 years, Santa’s House has raised more than $350,000 helping UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Miracle Network.

Carissa Bayne from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.