SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Santa’s House in Sioux City is in need of volunteers.

For more than 30 years, Santa’s House has relied on volunteers to help spread holiday cheer, and this year has been a struggle to recruit help.

The organization said takes around 20 people per shift to run the event and some of the slots in need are on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Mary O’Brien, the volunteer services manager, said it’s important to the families that visit.

“These parents dress their kids up to come get the photograph with Santa. It’s a huge deal. You can tell the minute they get in the door. To have volunteers at every station to give that full experience is super important,” she said.

This is also the final weekend to visit Santa’s House for the season.

If you would like to volunteer to help at Santa’s House, you can call 712-279-3220 or sign up online.