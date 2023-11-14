STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Ho-ho-ho! Santa’s Castle has announced its grand opening for the upcoming holiday season.

This year’s theme is Christmas Through the Decades. It features a look back at Christmas with a focus on songs, television, movies, and traditions from the 1950s to the present. Visitors will have the opportunity to step back in time and witness the holiday magic.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome everyone back to Santa’s Castle this holiday season,” said Julie Steinfeld, a volunteer and secretary for the Santa’s Castle board. “Our team has worked tirelessly to bring back these cherished displays, and we cannot wait to share the joy and wonder they bring to our visitors. It’s a testament to the enduring spirit of the holiday season, and we’re so excited to show off the new displays.”

There will be refurbished displays, pieces of history and model trains, holiday activities, and attractions for visitors of all ages.

Santa’s Castle will open on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and will remain open through the holiday season.

