Santa visits Sioux City Railroad Museum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ever wonder how Santa gets around when the reindeers are off playing games? Well, seems like Santa takes the train.
At least he did when he made a stop by the Sioux City Railroad Museum to talk to kids about what they wanted for Christmas.
Along with the visit from the big guy in red, staff took the time to let kids ride the rails themselves and learn some railroad history.
“To see the look on the kids’ faces light up when they show up, and they actually get to walk with Santa and Mrs. Claus down to the car shops building. It’s where he has his chair, the trees, and the fireplace, and it’s just a beautiful setting for all of them,” said Matt Merk with the museum.
Santa will return to the museum on December 10 around 12:30 p.m.