Santa visits look different this year due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For many families and children, visiting Santa Claus during the holidays is a time-honored tradition, but like many other things this year, a visit to Santa will look a little different.

Without the normal Santa’s House, kids can actually see the big man in a red suit through the glass at the Warrior Hotel. He’s equipped with a microphone and speaker, so they can ask for all the important presents.

“Trying to get the best holiday they can at this point, you know. Everybody’s changing, and we’re all sitting at home during the holidays, and this is a good way to be socially distant and trying to get the best we can this holiday season,” said Ragen Cote with Downtown Partners.

Santa will be at the Warrior Hotel from noon until 4:00 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas Eve.