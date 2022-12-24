SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Santa needs plenty of treats for his trip around the world spreading Christmas magic.

According to the Food Theorist, it takes Santa approximately 27 hours to visit all 400 million homes in the world.

When Santa delivers presents in the South Pacific, he gets to enjoy a mix of pineapples and beer for a warm summer Christmas. Here in America, he’s treated to cookies and a glass of milk.

After the Christmas holiday is over, Santa would eat an estimated 45.8 billion calories during his trip.

KCAU 9 spoke with a dietician about how you can help Santa slim down.

“The cookies tend to get heavy so lighter snacks, berries, carrots, celery, maybe a light salad. Sometimes Santa likes salad as well,” said the Director of Foods and Nutrition and MercyOne Jessica Rohan.

The amount of calories Santa consumes on the 25th is 18.3 million times the USDA’s recommended calory consumption for an adult male.