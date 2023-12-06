SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Join your friends at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center for a family-friendly festival.

At the event, Santa at the Center, Santa will be making a special stop, Mrs. Claus will make a special guest appearance, and Dave Madsen will perform close-up magic tricks. Kids will have an opportunity for a one-on-one meeting with Santa, enjoy hot cocoa and candy canes, and receive make-and-take ornaments.

The event will be on December 16 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

For more information call 712-224-5242. To find the Center, click here or visit their Facebook