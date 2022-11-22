SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Santa made his first visit to kids in Sioux City on Monday when he made a stop at UnityPoint – St. Luke’s Santa’s House on Pierce Street.

For the 34th year, kids and their families can visit Saint Nic and work on holiday crafts, all free admission.

It’s still early, but the jolly bringer of Christmas is pleased with what he’s hearing so far.

“When you see these good little boys and girls and what they wish for and what they would like and so many different things that they want. Sioux City has been very good and it showed by their outpouring of love for Santa Claus. Hohoho,” Santa told KCAU 9.

You can find Santa’s House is open Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as on weekends.