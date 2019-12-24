Santa makes stop at Bob Roe’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Santa made an early stop in Siouxland, stopping by Bob Roes Point After for lunch handing out presents to kids and sharing some pizza with the crowd.

This is the fifth year the restaurant has had the jolly visitor stop by. It’s something they hope to continue for years to come.

“Absolutely. I mean, if you look around right now, pretty much every table is full so kids are excited to see Santa,” said Jeremy Houser of Bob Roe’s.

The restaurant is now closed but will reopen after the holiday.

