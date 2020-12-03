Santa makes Siouxland stop, visits Akron for Hometown Christmas Celebration

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) — Even though Christmas is still a few weeks away, Santa made an early stop in Siouxland Wednesday evening.

St. Nick paid a visit to Akron for their Hometown Christmas Celebration. Mr. and Mrs. Claus received an escort through the town to light the town’s Christmas tree. Kids were able to greet Santa and drop off their wish lists.

Officials with the Akron Chamber of Commerce said that despite changes to this year’s holiday season, it was important to hold onto this tradition.

“Everything is being taken away from people, and I feel like the holidays are the best time to show joy and give a little bit of extra hope. So if we can figure out a way to make this happen and still be safe, then let’s do it,” said Jennie Roed, the Akron Chamber of Commerce President.

The city of Akron is also holding a silent auction on its Facebook page to help raise money for the Akron Swimming Pool Project.