SIOUX CITY, (Iowa) — Kris Kringle Ho Ho Ho’d into Sioux City on Saturday. The holly holiday icon hung out at the Junior League Discovery shop, giving kids a chance to pose with him for photos.

Besides getting candy canes and books, kids also got to tell Saint Nick what they want for Christmas.

The discovery shop is the main way that the non-profit raises money to support local projects. They told KCAU 9 that events like this are a great reminder.

”You get back in touch with the community,” said Holly Monkelien with the Junior League of Sioux City, “I think we get so busy in our own lives and we forget about giving back sometimes and this is the best way.”

Make sure to mark your calendars, the Easter Bunny is expected to hop into the discovery shop this coming April.