SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While Santa may have a packed schedule on Christmas Eve, he managed to make an early stop at a Sioux City eatery.

Saint Nick visited Bob Roe’s Point After, where he talked with families while enjoying some Christmas Eve pizza.

Santa asked the kids about any last-minute gift requests and shared with KCAU that he made this stop to make up for lost time.

“Well, they didn’t get to talk to Santa much last year because of COVID, and you gotta have that. That’s a big part of Christmas,” Santa said.

According to Dr. Fauci, Santa has received both doses of the COVID vaccine, as well as his booster dose.