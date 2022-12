SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It turns out that Santa’s other ride is a train.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the Sioux City Railroad Museum on Saturday where they took photos and heard wishlists from both young and old.

Kids at the event told KCAU 9 that they had fun seeing Santa and trains.

“I told Santa what I wanted for Christmas, and Santa is magic,” said Kaysonn Thiry.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday and will officially close for the season on December 17.