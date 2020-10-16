Sanford Health donates $3 million to food banks across Siouxland, Upper Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — Sanford Health has donated $3 million to food banks in the upper Midwest, with a portion of the donation going to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

According to a release, Sanford Health has announced one of the largest ever donations to a series of food banks in the Upper Midwest.

The $3 million gift will be split across Feeding South Dakota, Great Plains Food Bank, North Country Food Bank, Second Harvest North Central Foodbank, Second Harvest Heartland, Food Bank of Siouxland, and Food Bank of Iowa.

“At Sanford Health, we have always said we invest in the communities that we serve, and we have had a long-standing relationship with these organizations,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., Sanford Health senior vice president and chief medical officer. “Good health starts with good nutrition, and when we heard about the sharp increases in demand for food, we knew we needed to step in and help. Not having access to nutritious food can lead to the development of chronic illnesses and often aggravates the severity of existing conditions. This is a major investment in the well-being of our communities.”

The donation coincides with the 75th anniversary of the United Nation’s World Food Day, which promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

The United Nations estimates that two billion people do not have access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food on a regular basis. Research shows that food insecurity is linked to health risks, including a range of chronic diseases in adults and developmental challenges in children.

Food Bank of Siouxland provides food for 100 member agencies across 11 counties in northwest Iowa. They’ve experienced an increase in need and expenses, with numerous new individuals and families turning to them as paychecks became uncertain or unavailable during the pandemic.

Food Bank of Iowa supplied its communities with 19 million pounds of nutritious food in the last year alone, and the need is increasing

In less than a year, food insecurity in Iowa has doubled. The number of households with children facing food insecurity has tripled in that same amount of time.

Food Bank of Iowa helps individuals and families across 55 Iowa counties, covering small towns and large cities.

Latest Stories