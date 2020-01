SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Most Democratic candidates bolting from impeachment to Iowa Sunday. Among them, Sen. Bernie Sanders stopping in Sioux City.

The Presidential hopeful speaking a crowd of over 1,000 Siouxlanders at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Along with Sanders was congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Important talking points from the night included universal health care and free education.