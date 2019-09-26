Samoyed dog trainers spend hours a day preparing dogs for annual competition

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KCAU) – They’re cute and fluffy but built to compete. Almost 300 Samoyed dogs from across the country are competing in South Sioux City this week at the Delta Hotel.

Heather Stevenson Kelly and her family are from Thousand Oaks California. She has been working side by side with her parents all her life.

“My parents have been doing this since 1965, and they got their first dog from a newspaper I believe. And they ran into a judge at parking lot who liked the dog and encouraged them to show,” said dog-handler Kelly.

The family has been head over heels for Samoyed dogs ever since. Decades later the family travels with their dogs all around the U.S. competing.

“We do it all for the pride, the passion and the love of our dogs, and you know our dogs are house dogs,” said Kelly.

She has trained and shown hundreds of the dog breed. She says no two are the same.

“Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you have a dog that comes in and they turn into a lunatic and you can’t keep four feet on the ground your really working those days,” said Kelly.

Her training is put to the test during competitions. Judges are looking for the perfect dog. They pay close attention to the structure, coat, and behavior of the dog.

“She’s looking at each one of these dogs to see which one conforms most completely to the written standard and aligns as most possibly to it,” said Paula Exline a show chairman at the Samoyed Club of America Inc. National Competition.

Kelly has won numerous awards and titles. However, she says she’ll continue to show dogs as long as possible.

“Have dogs that you can give to families that they will enjoy for a lot of years, health, and happy. It’s just all about the passion of the breed,” said Kelly.

The event Samoyed Club of America, Inc national competition is being held at the Delta Hotel and is open to the public. Click here for event times.