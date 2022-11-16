SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Salvation Army of Siouxland’s Annual Red Kettle campaign is once again underway.

The bell ringers began ringing the bells for the holiday season tradition a week ago. The non-profit said on their Facebook page that they’re already at two percent of their $130,000 goal.

Captain Karissa Zumwalt of the Salvation Army said they lowered this year’s goal by about $5,000.

Last year’s goal was $135,000.

“It has been difficult to reach our goal in the past few years. I think that the pandemic definitely made that difficult, so we lowered our goal a little bit to $130,000 but still overall around the same amount,” said Capt. Zumwalt.

The official kickoff for the Red Kettle Campaign is November 25 and will go on until December 24.