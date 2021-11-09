Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign to soon start after proclamation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The season of giving is officially underway for the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

The organization kicked off their annual Red Kettle Campaign today with a proclamation at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Officers with the Salvation Army attended the ceremony to accept the mayor’s proclamation and encourage people to give, either through volunteering as a bell ringer, or cash or toy donations.

“It feels great to have our efforts be recognized by the mayor just to say, ‘Hey, we are here. We’re working hard, and we want to serve these families.’ So that was exciting.” Salvation Army of Siouxland Lt. Zachary Zumwalt.

Bell ringers will be out in front of some stores beginning November 12. It will last through December 24.

The Salvation Army’s goal for this year’s red kettle campaign is $135,000.