SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s just nine days left for people in the tri-state area to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland said they have raised at least $65,477. Their goal for this year is $130,000, which means the nonprofit has already reached the halfway mark.

People can still put money in the red kettles outside of Hy-Vee and Fareway locations in the metro, donate to their virtual kettle, or send a check to their PO box at 783 Sioux City Iowa, 51102.