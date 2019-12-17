Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign more than halfway to yearly goal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army of Siouxland has raised more than $90,000 this season for their Red Kettle Campaign.

That’s more than half their yearly goal of $150,000. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clark is hoping to raise another $60,000 by the end of their season.

“Red Kettles help fulfill Christmas wishes for kids and also to provide food for some 700 families for their Christmas meal, also it goes beyond that. We use those funds to help people all through the year,” said Clark.

This is the first year the Salvation Army has accepted Red Kettle donations digitally.

Red Kettles will stay on storefronts until Christmas Eve.