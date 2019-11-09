Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicks off

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Holiday shopping season means a familiar sight will be returning to storefronts across Siouxland.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland kicked off its red kettle campaign Friday in Sioux City.

The first bell rang out at the Southern Hills Mall in front of the Riddle’s Jewelry Store. The Salvation Army is teaming up with riddles for “Ring for Bling.” Its an incentive they are hoping will get more people to volunteer their time to ring those iconic red bells.

“We forget sometimes about the working poor. And we also see them and serve them and for someone who works paycheck to paycheck to pay their bills. Something big like Christmas is an expenditure that they can’t afford, said captain April Clarke.

Volunteers could win jewelry from the store in a drawing on Christmas Eve.

For every hour someone volunteers on a red kettle, the Salvation Army of Siouxland can feed 13 families.