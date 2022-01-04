SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The numbers are in for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The non-profit was able to raise $110,000 for their operating fund, but that was still $25,000 short of their goal.

Leadership at the Salvation Army of Siouxland attributed their falling short to a number of factors such as the pandemic and also a lack of bell ringers, paid or volunteer.

“Crazy how little people give when there’s not a bell ringer at the kettle because it really is the sound of the bell ringing that gets people to donate in that Christmas spirit,” Lt. Zachary Zumwalt of the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

Though the Red Kettle Campaign is over, they are still asking for donations to make up the deficit.