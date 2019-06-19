Salvation Army provides free fans to seniors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the biggest struggles is staying cool in the summer. However, older folks often struggle more.

The elderly are more susceptible to heat stroke and heat exhaustion. That’s why the Salvation Army of Siouxland is giving free fans for older community members. If you or someone you know would benefit from a fan this summer, they will need an I.D. presented at the Salvation Army at 1415 Villa Ave., Sioux City, Iowa.

Also, many seniors live on fixed incomes and need a way to beat the heat without having to pay an increase in their electricity bill each month.

“Senior citizens can be in a vulnerable position where they can’t afford on a fixed income the ability to cool their house down and their health is at risk with the high temps so this is our way of helping them,” said Salvation Army Captain April Clark.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is also accepting donations if you’d like to help out the free fan program you can contact their office at 712-255-8836.