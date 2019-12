SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 would like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s Operation Toys a huge success.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland picked up a truck-load of toys Thursday afternoon from the studio.

Dozens of toys were dropped off over the last two months. Soon they will be handed out to kids all over the area for Christmas.

Again, thank you to everyone who donated.