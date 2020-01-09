Salvation Army of the Great Plains acquires 100 year old Siouxland camp

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -A pair of Siouxland non-profit organizations are coming together in an effort to provide recreational activities for Siouxland folks of all ages.



The Salvation Army announcing the purchase of Camp Goodwill from Goodwill of the Great Plains.



The Salvation Army’s camp along the Platte River in Nebraska was destroyed during flooding in 2019.



The agreement announced Wednesday between the two organizations was finalized late last year and officials with the 100 year old camp say they will remain at the camp helping with the transition.

“More people will be exposed to this area. They’re coming from all the way from Rapid City, all the way over a far as Fort Dodge and up to Mason City and North Platte and Ottumwa and all that. So a lot of different people will be coming in and experiencing this area and hopefully see the beauty here too.” says Maj. Poppy Thompson of the Salvation Army Western Division



The camp has a new temporary name, the Salvation Army Western Division Camp. Activities are scheduled beginning in June.

