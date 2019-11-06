Salvation Army of Siouxland will open warming center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People looking for shelter, even for a short period of time, will soon have a new resource here in Sioux City.

Next week, The Salvation Army of Siouxland will be opening its own warming center for those in need.

Coffee, snacks, and lunch will be offered from Monday through Friday.

Additional assistance will be available for those looking for employment, and housing.

Volunteers are needed to help the warming center run smoothly.

If you are interested, call The Salvation Army of Siouxland at 712-255-8836 or go to their Facebook page.