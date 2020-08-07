Salvation Army of Siouxland transfers ownership of Family Store operations to The Gospel Mission

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army of Siouxland announced on Thursday that it has transferred its ownership of the South Sioux City Family Story inventory and operations to The Gospel Mission of Sioux City.

Officials with the two non-profit organizations said they recently reached an agreement on the transfer.

Per the terms of the agreement, The Salvation Army has transferred all of the store inventory and operations to The Gospel Mission, which went into effect on Wednesday.

The Gospel Mission has also assumed the lease to the building as well. No existing employees were affected by the transfer.

“We are grateful for this move,” said Capt. Chris Clarke of The Salvation Army of Siouxland. “Transitioning away from store operations allows us to focus on enhancing and expanding our core social-services programs in Sioux City and the surrounding area. We want to reassure the entire Siouxland community that The Salvation Army will continue to be here to serve those in need going forward—with a full array of services.”

The Salvation Army of Siouxland specifically plans to expand and enhance its youth programming, as well as its Pathway of Hope program.

The Salvation Army youth programming provides comprehensive activities to area youth during out-of-school time, giving them character-building, educational, and recreational opportunities within a safe, positive environment.

The Pathway of Hope program provides targeted services to area families in order to help them break the inter-generational cycle of poverty and provide them with a clear path forward.

“We are excited to expand our core services and further increase the level of support we provide to the community,” Capt. Clarke said.

