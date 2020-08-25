Salvation Army of Siouxland to host meat distribution event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army of Siouxland is holding a meat distribution event this week.

The drive-thru meat and poultry distribution will take place at The Salvation Army of Siouxland’s local office on Friday.

This event will feature a total of 250 food boxes packed with meat and poultry.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m.; it will end when there are no more food boxes to distribute. Participants will receive two 20-pound boxes of food as they drive through a line. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The drive-thru format, which has been utilized in other food distributions around the area during the pandemic, helps maximize convenience and safety. Salvation Army teams will be on hand Friday to place food into the trunks/cargo bed areas of vehicles.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is currently seeking 12 to 15 more volunteers to help staff this event. People interested in volunteering can call the Corps at (712) 255-8836 to sign up or to get more information.

