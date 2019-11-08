SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In Siouxland, its almost red kettle season.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is kicking off their yearly campaign on Friday.

The iconic red kettles will pop up at more than 30 different stores across Sioux City and Le Mars.

But the non-profit is still in need of a large volunteers.

The local captain telling us they still have 14,000 volunteer hours to fill this season.

“Our goal this year is $300,000 for our red kettle campaign. $150,000 of that is from the red kettle campaigning. And the other $150,000 comes from people mailing in checks or dropping off monetary donations throughout the season. That goal is actually 30 percent of our year’s revenue,” said Chris Clarke, Salvation Army of Siouxland.

The season will kick off on Friday at the Southern Hills Mall.

The Salvation Army is teaming up with Riddle’s Jewelry for the ‘first ring.’

The organization will also announce a new incentive program to get more people to volunteer.