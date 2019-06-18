Salvation Army of Siouxland offering financial support for flood victims

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People of the greater Sioux City area who were affected by flooding are welcome to visit The Salvation Army of Siouxland for financial support or supplies.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland says there are grants available to help pay utilities, rent and other expenses. The grants can also be used to purchase other needed materials.

If seeking financial assistance, people should bring an issued FEMA number or proof of flood damage to The Salvation Army of Siouxland Corps, 1415 Villa Ave, Sioux City, and meet with a social worker.

The Disaster Resource Center (DRC) is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Siouxland Corps. The DRC has clean-up supplies, food, personal hygiene items and other materials available.

“We are still meeting the immediate needs of flood survivors while also operating in recovery mode, which means helping people get the resources and support they need to rebuild or relocate and get back on their feet,” said Capt. April Clarke, corps officer at The Salvation Army of Siouxland.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland serves Monona, Woodbury, Sioux and Union counties in Iowa and Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska.

The Salvation Army has contributed more than $119,500 of direct support to flood survivors in financial assistance and supplies.

Call the Salvation Army of Siouxland at 712-255-8836 for more information about flood relief and recovery assistance.