The holiday season is here, and Tuesday marked the start of those familiar Salvation Army bells.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is looking for people to donate their time to ring in the donations as well as the holiday cheer.

“The role of a bell ringer is to just take in the donations, spread some Christmas cheer, give back to the community, and make sure that our services can continue throughout the year,” Capt. Zachary Zumwalt said.

The Red Kettle Campaign began Tuesday, Nov. 21, with 20 red donation stations in the Siouxland community. The money collected helps finance other Salvation Army programs throughout the year.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland also announced their Kettle Kickoff event for Friday, Nov. 24. The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the Riddles Jewelry at Southern Hills Mall. There will be staff members present, as well as a “Ring For Bling” promotion to win jewelry.

Siouxlanders can find the red donation kettles at Walmart, Fareway, and Scheels stores in their area. If you would like to volunteer to be a bell ringer, visit https://www.registertoring.com/.