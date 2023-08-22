SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the heat bearing down on Siouxland, some organizations are opening their doors the Salvation Army of Siouxland announced it will be hosting a cooling center during our current extreme heat to help residents beat the heat and they tell us it’s already getting some use.

“If the temperature rises above 95 degrees and plans on staying there for a couple of days we will open that cooling center,” Said Captain Zachary Zumwait with the Salvation Army of Siouxland, “We see a lot of travelers, people who are walking from one side of town to the other, so we see a lot of them come in, sit for a moment, get some water, and then they go on their way.”

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.