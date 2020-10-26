Salvation Army of Siouxland announces new efforts for Red Kettle Season 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite COVID-19 putting a pause on many events around Siouxland, The Salvation Army will continue their Red Kettle Season with a few alterations to keep it safe during the pandemic and increase donations and volunteers.

According to a release, Red Kettle Season is taking on a heightened level of importance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the pandemic’s economic impact, The Salvation Army is expecting an unprecedented 155 percent increase in nationwide demand for holiday services this Christmas, with similar demand expected in the Siouxland area.

To meet this extremely high level of anticipated need, The Salvation Army of Siouxland is pulling out all the stops on fundraising and outreach efforts and asks the community for assistance.

“This year, the need is greater than ever,” said Capt. April Clarke. “We’ve seen so many people in the area requesting help this year with basics like food and utility bills, including people who’ve never asked for our help before. As we enter Kettle Season, we know this is going to be an all-hands-on-deck situation.”

The Salvation Army of Siouxland today announced an array of programs designed to increase donations and support volunteerism over the holidays; they are as follows:

The Salvation Army is making it easier than ever for donors to give during the Christmas season, and have a new way to make online donations. Anyone wishing to donate can simply go to the Siouxland Red Kettle website. All donations stay local and help the Siouxland community.

The ‘Ring for Bling’ promotion will run. For every two hours a volunteer rings the bell at a red kettle, they will receive one entry in a drawing to win diamond jewelry from Riddle’s Jewelry, Gunderson’s Jewelry, or Pioneer Pickers.

Red kettles will be set up around town starting November 13. People can make contactless donations by using Apple Pay or Google Pay at the kettles, just look for the Apple Pay and Google Pay sticker on the kettle sign.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is still looking for additional angel tree and mini-kettle locations; staff would be extremely grateful for the business community’s support of this; if your business would be interested in hosting an angel tree or a mini-kettle, call at 712-255-8836.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is hoping to raise $300,000.

For additional information, you can call The Salvation Army of Siouxland at 712-255-8836.