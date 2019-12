SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Christmas is making its exit, but The Salvation Army of Siouxland is still asking the community to help the less fortunate.

This year, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign was $20,000 short of their goal of $150,000.

The non-profit is asking the community for some extra help to make up the difference and the donation does not have to be made in money.

The Salvation Army accepts an IRA charitable rollover, gift annuity, or appreciated stock.