SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Salvation Army of Siouxland is nearing the end of their 2021 Red Kettle Campaign.

For 2021, the organization’s goal is to raise $135,000, and they are still looking for donations before the fundraiser ends on Dec. 25.

As of Monday, more than $91,000 has been raised.

Donations can be made either through cash or digital transfers. Click here for more information.