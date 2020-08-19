Salvation Army hosting drive-thru food distribution

Photo Courtesy of The Salvation Army of Siouxland.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army is set to hold a drive-thru distribution for seniors tomorrow.

According to a release, the event will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 20 at the local Salvation Army office at 1415 Villa Avenue.

It will be first-come, first-serve while supplies last.

Salvation Army teams will be distributing meat, dairy products, and nonperishable food items.

Anyone age 60 or over is welcome to stop by and pick up food.

No I.D. will be required.

