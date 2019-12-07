Salvation Army gets robot bell ringer from Thompson Innovation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army red kettle ringers are a common sight during the holidays, but one ringer isn’t quite like the others.

Meet Mario! He’s a robot from Thompson Innovation.

The company said their human employees will also be volunteering as bell ringers, so Mario’s shift was for two hours on Friday.

“I rang bells on Tuesday and after a couple hours my arm’s a little sore, but it does pretty good at ringing bells. But it’s not gonna replace that human element and that smile and saying ‘Merry Christmas,'” says Skip Perley, CEO of Thompson Electric.

“The bell ringer’s doing a great job, Mario is. He’s tireless. He takes a couple seconds of rest every now and again and then picks right up and gets going.” says Roger Bomgaars, owner of Bomgaars, Inc.