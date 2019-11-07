Salvation Army creates program to help Siouxland homeless find jobs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, meaning there are plenty of open jobs but for homeless people in Sioux City, applying for those jobs can be a challenge.

Johnny Rodriguez, said its difficult to apply for a job without a residential address, an identification card or social security card.

“It delays me because I need the money to get those things I need in the first place and me getting the money later on does me no good, because I don’t have it,” said Rodriguez.

Without those documents he said the hiring process is a revolving cycle that leaves homeless people without the resources they need to make money for themselves.

“You need those to cash your checks. If you don’t have that than there’s no point in working if you can’t get the money from it,” said Rodriguez.

The Salvation Army in Sioux City hoping to solve that problem through their new program called “Pathway to Hope”designed to help homeless people retrieve those lost documents.

Chris Clark, the captain of the Salvation Army in Siouxland, explained the purpose of the new program.

“What we want to do is work with people on a long term basis whether it’s six months to a year. Whether that means finding employment, finding housing and getting the documents they may need,” said Clark.

More than just providing a meal and warm place to stay, he said Pathway to Hope can bring a true change in someone’s life.

The Pathway to Hope program will start November 11th along with the Salvation Army’s new warming center.