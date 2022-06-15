SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A summer camp in Siouxland is getting a new lease on life.

The Salvation Army bought the former “Camp Goodwill” in January of 2020.

Since then, the organization has invested around $10 million in improvements at the camp. The renovations include new plumbing to all buildings, additional cabin spaces, refurbishing the pool and pool house, and construction of a boat house along the lake.

This week, they have their first set of campers since the acquisition.

“It’s very important to us to help children understand that life is about a greater good or the community that they live in,” said Major Lee Ann Thompson with the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

The camp is the spiritual successor to the Salvation Army’s Gene Eppley Campground that was lost in the 2019 flood when a levy on the Platte River failed.