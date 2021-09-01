Salvation Army breaks ground on new camp in South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Families across Siouxland will soon have a new camp to call theirs.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army broke ground at the Western Plains Camp in South Sioux City. The large-scale project will consist of a new lodge, a commons area with bathrooms, an upgraded nurses station, and canoes and kayaks.

Sleeping capacity in cabins and lodges will allow for about 350 people at one time.

Infrastructure like gas and electricity will also be added to the campsite.

Major Lee Ann “Poppy” Thompson, with the Salvation Army, said the new additions will help better serve the hundreds of youth who attend summer camp programs each year.

“We’ve just had such a warm reception that today is just one more step in our journey of people in the Siouxland area supporting us, and really giving us encouragement and partnering with us in this whole new venture,” said Thompson.

Thompson said the Salvation Army has specific money reserved for capital projects like this one, which has been invested or given by the public.

The approximate coast for phase one is $10 million.