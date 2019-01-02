Salix man arrested for punching girlfriend and dog

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly being drunk and assaulting his girlfriend and dog.

Christopher Bennet, 44, of Salix, was charged with public intoxication, animal abuse, and domestic abuse.

Deputies received a report of a disturbance at a Salix residence around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, Bennet's girlfriend told deputies that Bennet had come home from the bar earlier and started yelling and destroying things.

He then allegedly yelled at her, spit in her face and then punched her in the arm. He then yelled at the dog before punching it in the face.

Bennet fled before deputies arrived. He was found about an hour later walking in Salix. He was missing a shoe and wearing only a coat, long underwear, and socks in sub-zero temperatures.

A bartender told deputies that Bennet was kicked out from the bar earlier for being too drunk and causing problems.

Bennet was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $2,000.