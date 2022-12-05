SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s finals week for nursing students at Saint Luke’s college and after students finished their final exams, they were treated to an open house.

Snacks and coffee were available to the students as well as nursing alumni. The group of alumni had the chance to reconnect with each other and speak to current nursing students about what it was like to be in the program in a different era.

“It’s really nice to see kind of how things have changed, how the programs have progressed so you’re better prepared to get into the healthcare field and get into the work experience. For sure, like the clinical experience is one that’s kind of grown over the years as well,” said Abigail Kastening, an x-ray student.

The nursing program’s fall graduation takes place Friday.