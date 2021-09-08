Safety a concern for Siouxland farmers as harvest season approaches

(KCAU) — The harvest season can be a dangerous time for farmers as mishaps involving heavy, slow-moving equipment are more likely.

97 crashes, 10 serious injuries and two fatalities have already occurred this year from collisions with farm equipment. State Trooper Karey Yaneff said drivers can reduce these accidents by being more cautious.

“People just need to remind themselves that they’re patient, that they also need to share the road with the farmers,” Yaneff said. “The fact that they’re coming up too fast, most of these tractors are not allowed to go more than 35 mph over their protected speed.”

While other cars can be dangerous, farmers can also be injured from their own equipment

“Sometimes we’ll have some serious injuries,” Yaneff said. “Hopefully, there won’t be any fatalities but there are some times with their equipment, either the equipment overturned, they might have taken that turn too close or just the equipment got away from their tractor.”

Farmers can also check if their lights are working before operating their vehicles at night. They should also make sure to turn off their equipment when not in the cab.