SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Golfers better get their carts moving because the registration deadline for SafePlace’s annual golf tournament is fast approaching.

According to a release from SafePlace (formerly known as the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence), registration for the Driving Out Violence Golf Tournament is now open until June 2. Golfers can expect a fee of $250 per person or $1,000 per team of four. Individuals and pairs will be paired into teams of four.

The tournament will take place at the Sioux City Country Club beginning at noon. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit SafePlace, which provides support for adults and children who have experienced domestic violence.

Golfers will be able to enjoy lunch, a registration gift, and a buffet dinner during the tournament. Additionally, the release states that there will be a raffle after dinner.

Details regarding sponsorships are as follows:

For additional information regarding SafePlace, the tournament, registration, or sponsorships, call 712-277-0131 or visit the SafePlace website.